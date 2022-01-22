Sharjah: In view of the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, Zulekha Hospital Sharjah has opened its drive-through testing centre to ease the RT-PCR testing process for patients. Results are being issued within 24 to 36 hours.
“Patients are sceptical to enter a hospital or a clinic to take the test as they fear coming in contact with the infection. While we have exercised utmost infection control and hygiene precautions across our facilities, we want to make it more convenient for our patients to be stress-free and take the tests at the drive-through testing centre outside our hospital in Sharjah,” Taher Shams, managing director at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, said. “As we continue to fight the pandemic, we also urge residents to take their booster vaccinations that are available at our facilities in Dubai and Sharjah,” Shams added.
Zulekha Hospital Sharjah has also seen a surge in the number for RT-PCR tests over the last few months with individuals travelling on annual leaves. Various seasonal concerts, corporates, schools and public gatherings also required individuals to produce negative PCR reports to be able to join events and for day-to-day work and classes. This has contributed to a surge in demand for PCR tests.
The hospital also provides homecare services for PCR testing in both Dubai and Sharjah. More than 700 patients are currently being screened each day by the hospitals.