Dubai: The 8th edition of ‘Run with Heroes’, in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, will kick off on February 5 at Meydan race tracks, with categories for 10K, 5K, 3K and 1K for professional and social runners.
Meherun Nisa, Team Sports UAE event director, said: “The CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiative “Run so they can Run” has become a community-oriented objective through which we have given opportunity to our blue collar workers. This interesting community event is ideal for all age categories and levels — social, professional, juniors and advanced runners can be the part of it.”
He added the “race will be held on the safe, traffic free and green lined tracks of Meydan under the supervision of local authorities.”
Winners in each race category will receive special gifts and awards.
Only fully vaccinated runners or those with a vaccination exemption certificate can take part in the event. Those under 16 years do not need to show a vaccination certificate.