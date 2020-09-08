Stock Covid testing UAE
Dubai: The UAE has announced 644 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 75,098.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 71,334 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the UAE has gone up to 66,943 after another 410 people received the all-clear.

The ministry has also confirmed the death of one more patient, bringing the total death toll to 391.