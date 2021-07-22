Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday confirmed the detection of 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths and 1,519 new recoveries.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the newly reported infections were detected in the last 24 hours after conducting 164,110 PCR tests across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of tests.
This brings the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 667,080 while death toll has risen to 1,910, and overall recoveries have now touched 644,753
The ministry extends its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wishes a speedy recovery to the patients.
The ministry urged community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.