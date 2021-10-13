Abu Dhabi: The UAE announced the detection of 126 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality and 163 fresh recoveries on Wednesday.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the new infections were detected after 321,515 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of screenings.
This brings the total number of coronavirus infections in the country to 738,152, while death toll has now reached 2,116, and overall recoveries has climbed to 731,632.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry urged community members to cooperate with health authorities, abide by precautionary measures and social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.