Dubai: A weekend brunch is a Dubai tradition and as the winter season sets in, a lot of new brunches have also launched. Here are a few we compiled so you can plan your weekends ahead.
SECRET GARDEN BRUNCH: Brunch with flair at this DIFC location which is offering four packages for every kind of brunch-goer along with live entertainment. Location: Flair 5 at The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC; Cost: From Dh345 inclusive of soft drinks to the French Flair package at Dh745 inclusive of bubbly; Timings: Every Friday between 1pm to 5pm
BRUNCH BELEZA: The brunch at Li’Brasil is inspired by Brazilian and Lebanese flavors and is handcrafted by Chef José, and guests can immerse into the vibrant experience with a live DJ on the deck. Location: Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort Timings: Every Friday, 12.30 PM – 4 PM Cost: Dh388 per person inclusive of soft beverages; Dh488 for house beverages and Dh698 for house beverages and bubbly
MEXICAN BRUNCH: Another new launch, Señor Pico will host brunch on Saturdays featuring California Mexican flavours with four packages to choose from, including a kids’ package at Dh109. Location: Señor Pico, Palm West Beach, Dubai; Cost: Dh199 inclusive of Pico mocktails, Dh299 for house beverages and Dh379 for house beverages, grape and hops Timings: Saturdays, 11.30am to 4pm
ARRIBA BRUNCH: Tango bar and restaurant, La Casa del Tango is set to launch what they call the Arriba Brunch on October 22. The restaurant boasts the very best of Argentinian cuisine, and you can enjoy brunch while being entertained by jaw-dropping performances by World Cup Tango champions, curated by Legendary Tango artist and choreographer, Enrique Macana. Location: Unit 07, Gate Avenue, North Zone – DIFC; Cost: Dh250 soft drinks, Dh350 house beverages, Dh400 sparkling; Timings: From October 22, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm
SOHO BRUNCH: A new launch, the brunch at Soho Garden comes with beverage pairings for each course. Location: Timings: Every Friday, from 3pm to 6:30pm Cost From Dh299 to Dh650
END OF SUMMER AT JOE’S BACKYARD: Head to this neighborhood barbecue hangout at Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City, for an afternoon till late evening get-together with families and friends while indulging in flame-grilled dishes and beverages created by the team's mixologist. Location: Joe’s Backyard, Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City; Cost: Dh275 per person for three courses and unlimited selected house beverages and Dh395 per person for unlimited selected food plus unlimited selected premium beverages; Timings: Friday – 1.30pm to 4.30pm and 8.00pm to 11.00pm
ZENGO FRIDAZE BRUNCH: The brunch offers three hours of unlimited servings of hot and cold starters, mains and desserts, accompanied by a free-flowing menu of selected house beverages paired with beats from DJ Shenon. Location: Zengo, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai; Cost: Dh350 for soft beverages and four-course set menu or Dh450 inclusive of four-course set menu and house beverages; Timings: Every Friday, from 1.30pm – 4.30pm
D ANIMATED BRUNCH: Dialogue Dubai will offer its savoury and palatable Indian cuisines and exotic beverages, with enticing decor elements and staff dressed in Super Mario and Luigi outfits for an entire month during this brunch. Location: Dialogue Dubai, 103 Al Mankhool Rd, Al Mankhool, Dubai; Cost: Be My Yoshi Dh169/person, Beat The Goomba Dh199/person, Race to Rainbow Road Dh299/person; Timings: 1.30pm - 5pm
GASTROLICIOUS BRUNCH: Offering a free flow of starters, main courses, chef's specials, grills, including super bowls, green pizzas, grazing boards, burgers, and a variety of seafood, turn your brunch into a pool day at Gastro Kitchen. Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai - Jumeirah Beach, The Walk, Dubai Marina; Cost: Dh225 for brunch with soft beverages; Dh325 for brunch with house beverages and Dh350 for brunch with bubbly
GUILTY PLEASURES BRUNCH: Taking place every Friday, combine brunch with fantastic views of the Dubai Creek at Soluna Restaurant and Lounge with a Greek-Mediterranean culinary adventure. You can also take brunch further at Dh99 for three house beverages. Location: Soluna Restaurant and Lounge, TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, Al Barsha Heights; Cost: Dh200 including soft beverages, Dh275 including house beverages and Dh325 which includes bubbly; Timings: Every Friday, 2pm to 5pm
THE URBAN BRUNCH: Enjoy Friday brunch with quintessential pub grub, from [u]bk’s famous chicken wings, fresh caesar salad, succulent BBQ beef back ribs to tacos. Additionally if it’s your birthday too show your ID and get your free brunch when dining with your friends. Location: [u]bk, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai; Cost: Dh185 standard and Dh215 premium; Timings: Every Friday from 12.30pm–3.30pm
CANDYLAND BRUNCH: Jump into a whimsical candy-filled party and unwind to deep house tunes and electro vibes by DJ REDOXX every Saturday at La Piscina. Enjoy unlimited food and drinks while dancing by the refreshing pool filled with colourful and playful candies. Location: Palazzo Versace Dubai at Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai; Cost: Dh250 including food and selected house beverages; Timings: Every Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm (open until 7pm)
SIDDHARTA BRUNCH: This option offers three hours of F&B alongside a great musical selection - courtesy of DJ George Skylourakis, Percussionist Walter Scalzone, Violonist Nicolae Avramescu - along with dancers. The al fresco venue with stunning Dubai Marina views is the perfect location to spend a sunny Friday afternoon enjoying a sharing concept menu of dishes from around the world. Location: Siddharta Lounge, Grosvenor House Dubai, Dubai Marina; Cost: Dh350 for soft beverages, Dh450 for hops and grapes and Dh 550 for premium beverages; Timings: Fridays, 1pm to 4pm
NOMAD BRUNCH: Brunch street-food style at FIVE Jumeirah Village on Fridays, and the packages comes along with pool access and beverages. You can choose indoor or outdoor seating. Location: Soul St, FIVE Jumeirah Village; Cost: From Dh299 per person; Timings: Friday, 1pm - 4pm
