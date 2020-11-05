Dubai: A shop in Dubai was issued a stern warning by the Department of Economic Development (DED) for failing to post social distancing stickers within its premises, the DED tweeted on Thursday.
No shop was ordered closed and no other establishment was issued a penalty, following field inspections conducted by DED’s Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector on Wednesday. DED also found 754 Dubai businesses compliant with the COVID-19 precautionary measures.
The DED lauded efforts by the business community to ensure compliance with the precautionary measures. “Public health is a top priority,” the DED said in a statement and reminded business establishments that stern action will be taken if any instance of noncompliance is found during its inspections or if reported by consumers and the public.
“The disciplinary action is meant to be a deterrent against any violation or abuse [of the precautionary measures],” the DED statement added.
DED has called upon the public to report any instance of noncompliance to health guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app or by calling 600545555 or by visiting consumerrights.ae.