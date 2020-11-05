Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has mourned the death of Sheikha Maryam Bint Hamdan Bin Zayed Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, who passed away on Thursday morning.
Sheikh Khalifa extended his heartfelt condolences to her family, her relatives, and the Al Nahyan family.
Sheikha Maryam was the cousin of the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the aunt of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
She was also the widow of Sheikh Hazza Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who served as the Ruler's Representative in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi until his death in 1958.
Social media users in the UAE also mourned the loss of Sheikha Maryam, and extended their condolences to the UAE’s ruling family, praying for God to have mercy on her soul.
@uae_3G, wrote: “Oh God, have mercy on Sheikha Maryam int Hamdan Bin Zayed Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, with your mercy and grant her a place in your paradise.”
“Oh God, have mercy on Sheikha Maryam Bint Hamdan, and forgive her,” wrote @fgtkoo, while also posting a photo of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with his brother Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Deputy Ruler and Minister of Finance.