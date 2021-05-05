Dubai: Rising to meet the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Dubai-based health-care group, Aster DM Healthcare, has built the Aster MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode, which has become operational with effect from Wednesday — all in a matter of five days. This is the first field hospital for COVID-19 patients set up in Kerala. Aster group recently opened its first 50-bed field hospital in New Delhi for COVID-19.
The new field hospital in Kerala is equipped with a 50-bed ventilator, bipap and oxygen facilities. The first 25 beds were opened on Wednesday.
Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare said: “The suggestions from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K.K. Shailaja were the impetus for making this idea a reality. In collaboration with Aster Volunteers, free COVID-19 treatment will be provided to needy COVID patients. Efforts and discussions are underway in other districts of Kerala as well to construct more field hospitals. We have just announced the setting up of a 50-bed field hospital in New Delhi as a part of our Aster Volunteers programme,” Dr Moopen added.