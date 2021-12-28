Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the procedure to enter the emirate from within the UAE by requiring green pass for vaccinated individuals and a negative PCR test result for those who are not vaccinated.
Effective Thursday, December 30, 2021, in addition to using EDE scanners to rapidly detect potential COVID-19 cases, the new entry requirements are in line with efforts to continue enhancing precautionary measures to protect public health.
To enter the emirate from within the UAE, vaccinated people will now show green status on Alhosn App and unvaccinated categories are required to present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours.