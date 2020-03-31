Abu Dhabi: Department of Health-Abu Dhabi has dismissed as “untrue” reports circulating on the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the UAE.
“These reports contradict with the announcements made by the official authorities,” said Department in a statement.
The Ministry calls upon the public to pursue accuracy, get information from official sources and disregard rumours which hold their mongers legally accountable.
Read more
- UAE turns ExCeL London into emergency field hospital for coronavirus patients in London
- Coronavirus: Dubai announces 2 weeks of restrictions for Al Ras area to intensify sterilisation
- Coronavirus: Hamdan orders establishment of specialised centre for infectious diseases and pandemics
- Sheikh Mohamed briefed on national efforts to curb coronavirus