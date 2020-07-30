Abu Dhabi: A study is underway in Abu Dhabi to determine residents’ immunity to the coronavirus, the Department of Health (DoH) has announced.
The study is the first of its kind in the UAE and the region, and it will use data and scientific studies to identify the characteristics of the pandemic in order to control its spread.
As part of the project, random samples will be collected from different areas of the emirate in order to identify the percentage of people who have COVID-19 antibodies in their blood, as well as the percentage of people who test positive but show no symptoms. In this manner, health authorities will check infection levels, as well as the proportion of those who have been infected who now have sufficient immunity to the virus.
The study is being conducted by the DoH’s Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, in collaboration with the emirate’s public health provider, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) and the National Reference Laboratory, which is owned by Abu Dhabi Government’s Mubadala Healthcare.