Indian consul general and Aster officials felicitate frontline warriors and volunteers from Al Warsan isolation facilities Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Around 100 medical workers, volunteers, government entities and supporting organisations were recently honoured by the Consulate General of India and Aster DM Healthcare for their “relentless efforts over the last two months that resulted in the successful recovery of over 1,500 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.”

Indian Consul General Vipul said: “It has been incredible to witness the highest levels of kindness and collaboration between individuals and organisations during these truly unique and unbelievably challenging times.”

“The frontline workers and volunteers have shown real selflessness and persevered against all odds in order to support their local community to fight this pandemic. We are thankful to them, Aster, DHA, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Police, IBPC, Indian community and everyone involved in the successful delivery of the mandate for this facility,” he added.

The felicitation was done by Mohammed Matar, director at Dubai Health Authority; Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare; Jobilal Vavachan- CEO, Aster Clinics & Aster Retail; and T.J Wilson, executive director & group head Governance & Corporate Affairs.

Aside from Consul General Vipul, Dr Azad Moopen, founder, chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, also delivered a special message.

Dr Moopen said: “As a healthcare organisation, we have been at the forefront of managing this crisis with our facilities and staff being actively involved in working with the government to control the pandemic.”

“Most of the medical staff and volunteers who have put their own personal safety at risk and they continued to work relentlessly for long hours everyday to be able to heal each of the patients who came to them. We are proud of their tremendous achievement and commend the work that they have done,” he underlined.

Meanwhile, Aster Volunteers, the global CSR (corporate social responsibility) programme of Aster DM Healthcare, has also played a crucial role in the fight against coronavirus pandemic by providing volunteers.

The mobile medical services team, in association with Dubai Cooperation of Ambulance Services, has transferred over 450 patients to and from various COVID care and isolation facilities.