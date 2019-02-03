Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, has landed in Abu Dhabi and begins a historic visit to the UAE.
Abu Dhabi, the capital, is just about an hour away by car from Dubai, my home for the last 17 years.
By all means, I told myself, grab this rare chance to hear mass to be officiated by the pope himself.
I was born, raised Catholic in one of the Philippine islands. At about the age of 7, I had befriended a Moro, a Muslim Filipino, on a ship that took our family to Mindanao from Luzon.
He was a kind man.
That encouter taught me early in life: We, people who share the faith of Abraham, could share the same boat and arrive safely at our chosen destination.
Those thoughts were long buried in my memory. This visit made me remember them now. In 1995, I had seen John Paul II draw up to 6 million people during his second and last visit to my country.
The UAE’s culture of tolerance, its courage and moral leadership in confronting the voices of division and destruction have always fascinated me.
My wife Tweet and I met in Dubai's St. Mary's Church, with the Singles for Christ and got married in 2007. Here, we learnt about a tour operator arranging visits to the Vatican and Holy Land, both of which took when we had the chance.
Between 2008 and 2013, we were blessed with three boys — Tobit Francis, Pietro Benedict and Topher Claren — names that all bear our affinity to the Church.
Today, I think about the significance of Pope Francis’ visit to the UAE: The warm welcome given by officials and its people, the dialogue between religious leaders hosted by Abu Dhabi, the blessings that God has bestowed upon this land.
It’s almost unbelievable: For the first time ever, a pontiff, the “bridge builder” and successor to Peter, the prime among Jesus’ apostles, has set foot on the Arabian Peninsula — and at this time of the year.
"It'll be a brief trip," the Pope told journalists. "They told me it's raining in Abu Dhabi. This, in some places, is seen as a blessing. Let's hope it goes this way."
The great anticipation is palpable: From official pronouncements, vigorously covered by the local media, to stories of ordinary people preparing for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.
I sorely want to be a part of that experience, too, even if time as a detached, objective journalist.
In the run-up to this three-day visit, I’ve seen the build-up of excitement, the festive, almost electric kind.
It make me wonder: Why is this happening in the UAE at this time?
But why not?
The years I have stayed and worked in the UAE have never really jaded my sense of wonderment — about how the country has constantly changed, yet remained the same.
I’m still fascinated by this United Arab Emirates, and how it marks 2019 as the Year of Tolerance. Where else in the world can you find a government with a dedicated Minister of Tolerance?
I also wonder about what the pope might think or say in his homily…the gospel on Tuesday is about Jesus’ healing touch.
Takeaways
So just a few takeaways from the Pope’s visit, and what means to me:
The UAE is a land of peace, opportunity, solidarity with the world's neediest — including the millions of toddlers once threatned by polio.
The UAE welcomes different tribes and tongues to its shores, where more than 200 nationalities live in harmony in these parts.
Many people from other nations like me planned to stay here for a few years; but ended up spending almost a lifetime.
The Pope’s visit is a natural extension of the generosity of the country, the world’s top donor per capita GDP for many years.
The UAE, known for its world-class governance, innovation and tolerance, but also benevolence — freeing up prisoners by the thousands on a regular basis — is a model in every sense not only for the Middle East region, but for the rest of the world.
Rain is quite rare in the Arabian Peninsula. On Tuesday, weathermen said there’s a good chance of showers.
And weather permitting, the Pope's Mass in Abu Dhabi will be a blessing for me. I am a sinner, and need God's mercy. Let the rain wash away my iniquities.
This visit affirms my belief that the UAE is indeed a blessed land.
And the Pope himself will be blessed by what he will see, feel and experience in these United Arab Emirates.
God bless the Pope, God bless the UAE.