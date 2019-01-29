Swiss Guards salute Pope Paul VI as he waves to crowds in Vatican City on Sept. 21, 1972. Image Credit: AP

Pius XI accepts the first Mercedes popemobile, a 1930 Nurburg, before going on a test drive through the Vatican. Image Credit: Courtesy: Daimler AG

John XXIII ends a 1962 whistle-stop tour of Italy with a procession in his 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300d. Image Credit: Courtesy: Daimler AG

The popemobile, which resembles the "jeepney", during his visit to the Philippines in 2015. Image Credit: Inquirer



Pope Francis waves to Catholic faithfuls as he arrive in Madhu, Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Pope Francis visited a former war zone in northern Sri Lanka on Wednesday, preaching forgiveness to tens of thousands of followers gathered at a Catholic shrine that was shelled during the country’s long ethnic conflict. Image Credit: Reuters

Pope Francis arrives in the popemobile at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015, for the Canonization Mass for Junipero Serra. The latest iteration of the popemobile, which is used for parades, is a modified Jeep Wrangler. Image Credit: AP

Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the popemobile as he arrives for a pastoral visit in Carpi, northern Italy. Image Credit: AFP

Pope John Paul II blesses the statue of the Virgin Mary on Dec. 8, 2004 as he leaves in his Popemobile from Rome's central square of Piazza di Spagna, after celebrating the traditional feast of the Immaculate Conception. Image Credit: AFP

Pope Benedict XVI arrives in his Popemobile for his weekly general audience on Oct. 3, 2012 at St Peter's Square at The Vatican. Image Credit: AFP

Pope Francis stands on the Popemobile as he arrives for his weekly general audience at St Peter's Square on June 10, 2015 at the Vatican. Image Credit: AFP

Pope Francis waves from inside a Fiat 500L as he departs Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015. This is the pope's first visit to the United States. When away from Rome, he rides Roman-American. Image Credit: Susan Walsh / AP

A 1980 Mercedes Popemobile, built for John Paul II's visit to Germany. Image Credit: Shutterstock/Sergey Kohl

epa03399526 Pope Benedict XVI waves from his Popemobile upon his arrival to conduct an open-air mass on the waterfront in Beirut, Lebanon, 16 September 2012. The Pontiff is on the last day of his three day visit Lebanon. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH Image Credit: EPA