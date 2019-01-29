Image Credit:

A popemobile is a specially-designed vehicle used by the Catholic Pope during public appearances.

It's the progeny to the antiquated sedia gestatoria, a ceremonial throne on which popes were carried and designed to allow him to be more visible when greeting large crowds.

The sedia gestatoria of Pope Pius VII, shown in an exhibition at the Palace of Versailles Image Credit: Wikipedia

There have been many designs for popemobiles. Some are open air. Some allow him to sit, while others are designed to accommodate him standing.

Others have heavy armor and glass cover, which Pope Francis calls "like a glass sardine can".

The variety of popemobiles allows the Roman Curia to select an appropriate one for each usage depending upon the level of security needed, distance, speed of travel, and the pope's preferences.

Swiss Guards salute Pope Paul VI as he waves to crowds in Vatican City on Sept. 21, 1972. Image Credit: AP
Pius XI accepts the first Mercedes popemobile, a 1930 Nurburg, before going on a test drive through the Vatican. Image Credit: Courtesy: Daimler AG
John XXIII ends a 1962 whistle-stop tour of Italy with a procession in his 1960 Mercedes-Benz 300d. Image Credit: Courtesy: Daimler AG
The popemobile, which resembles the "jeepney", during his visit to the Philippines in 2015. Image Credit: Inquirer

Pope Francis waves to Catholic faithfuls as he arrive in Madhu, Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Pope Francis visited a former war zone in northern Sri Lanka on Wednesday, preaching forgiveness to tens of thousands of followers gathered at a Catholic shrine that was shelled during the country’s long ethnic conflict. Image Credit: Reuters
Pope Francis arrives in the popemobile at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015, for the Canonization Mass for Junipero Serra. The latest iteration of the popemobile, which is used for parades, is a modified Jeep Wrangler. Image Credit: AP
Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the popemobile as he arrives for a pastoral visit in Carpi, northern Italy. Image Credit: AFP
Pope John Paul II blesses the statue of the Virgin Mary on Dec. 8, 2004 as he leaves in his Popemobile from Rome's central square of Piazza di Spagna, after celebrating the traditional feast of the Immaculate Conception. Image Credit: AFP
Pope Benedict XVI arrives in his Popemobile for his weekly general audience on Oct. 3, 2012 at St Peter's Square at The Vatican. Image Credit: AFP
Pope Francis stands on the Popemobile as he arrives for his weekly general audience at St Peter's Square on June 10, 2015 at the Vatican. Image Credit: AFP
Pope Francis waves from inside a Fiat 500L as he departs Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015. This is the pope's first visit to the United States. When away from Rome, he rides Roman-American. Image Credit: Susan Walsh / AP
A 1980 Mercedes Popemobile, built for John Paul II's visit to Germany. Image Credit: Shutterstock/Sergey Kohl
epa03399526 Pope Benedict XVI waves from his Popemobile upon his arrival to conduct an open-air mass on the waterfront in Beirut, Lebanon, 16 September 2012. The Pontiff is on the last day of his three day visit Lebanon. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH Image Credit: EPA
One of the two popemobiles coach built on Leyland Constructor chassis for Pope John Paul II's visit to the UK in 1982. Image Credit: Wikipedia
The popemobiles with bullet-proof glass came came after the 1981 assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II.

For Pope Francis, it's all about frugality over pomp, and prefers the practical over the flashy. He has been spotted driving around the Vatican in a 1984 Renault 4.

Speaking about the desire not to have bulletproof glass on his vehicles, Pope Francis said it is because it is like a “sardine can” that walls him off from people.

A Spanish newspaper quoted the pontiff as saying: "It’s true that anything could happen, but let’s face it, at my age, I don’t have much to lose."

Pope Francis reportedly expressed a desire not to have bulletproof glass on his vehicles, because it is a glass “sardine can” that walls him off from people. Image Credit: Shutterstock/Fotos593

Usually, the vehicle registration plates of Vatican City all begin with the letters "SCV", from the Latin Status Civitatis Vaticanae ("Vatican City State"), followed by the vehicle fleet number.

The registration plate for the Ford Focus currently used by Pope Francis is "SCV 00919". In the past, the popemobile has typically used registration plate "SCV 1", but plates "SCV 2" to "SCV 9" have also been used.

Pope Francis waves from the Popemobile as he is driven from Jose Marti international airport to Havana's downtown during his visit on September 19, 2015. Image Credit: AFP

After he was elected in 2013, he decided to live in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta guest house rather than the papal apartments.

He made specific requests for modest vehicles, or “popemobiles”, even if some car makers insist on giving him fancy vehicles.

Lamborghini for Pope

In 2014, Harley-Davidson gave him a Dyna Super Glide, with about a $22,000 resale value, according to a New York Times report.

After getting the Pope's blessing, the bike was auctioned off for $327,000, along with a signed leather jacket that went for $77,000. The proceeds went to the Vatican's hostel and soup kitchen.

In 2017, on the fourth year of papacy, he got gifted a $200,000 Lamborghini.

When Pope Francis was given a Lamborghini Huracan by the Italian supercar manufacturer, he blessed and signed if then auctioned it off for charity. Image Credit: PA

He did not keep it.

When he got the special-edition Huracán in white with gold trim, Pope Francis blessed it and sent it to be auctioned off for charity, with some of the money going to help Iraqis fleeing Daesh and to sex trafficking victims in Africa.

This 400th and final unit of the Ferrari Enzo was gifted to John Paul II by Ferrari in a rare Rosso Scuderia colour, with a unique bare carbon-fibre spoiler. It was auctioned off in 2005, John Paul II's successor, Benedict XVI, received a cheque with the proceeds to be donated to charity. Image Credit: RM Sotheby’s

The latest so-called "popemobile" added to the Vatican's fleet of vehicles, however, is a Hyundai, marking a shift from the higher-priced Mercedes Benz that has been used by prior popes.

File: Pope Francis, right, walks toward his "popemobile" as he leaves his general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican on June 3, 2015. Image Credit: AFP
Who is Pope Francis?

Francis is the first Jesuit pope, the first from the Americas, the first from the Southern Hemisphere, and the first pope from outside Europe since the Syrian Gregory III, who reigned in the 8th century.

Pope Francis waves to people from his popemobile in Havana, Cuba on September 19, 2015. Image Credit: AP

Pope Francis (Latin: Franciscus; Italian: Francesco; Spanish: Francisco; born Jorge Mario Bergoglio; [b] December 17, 1936) is the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Bergoglio was ordained a Catholic priest in 1969, and from 1973 to 1979 was Argentina's provincial superior of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits).

He became the Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998 and was created a cardinal in 2001 by Pope John Paul II.

He led the Argentine Church during the December 2001 riots in Argentina. The administrations of Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner considered him a political rival.

Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI on 28 February 2013, a papal conclave elected Bergoglio as his successor on 13 March. He chose Francis as his papal name in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi.