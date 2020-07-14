Umm Al Quwain: Public help has been sought to help the Umm Al Quwain Police in their search for a missing person.
The Emirati man, identified as Ali Ramadan Ridha Juma, has been missing from his house in Umm Al Quwain since May 17.
Police posted his picture on their social media platform.
Soon after the family of the missing Emirati man reported the issue to Umm Al Quwain Police, police formed a team to investigate and search for the missing man.
Police have urged people to contact them on 06-7062999, in case they have any information.