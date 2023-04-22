Majestic Hatta

Hatta, nestled amidst the stunning Hajar Mountains, is the perfect destination for thrilling outdoor experiences. For adventure enthusiasts, the Hatta Mountain Bike Trail Centre offers a range of challenging routes that cater to all skill levels.

History buffs can explore the Hatta Heritage Village, which offers a glimpse into traditional Emirati life with its restored buildings, exhibits, and workshops. For those seeking a more tranquil experience, the Hatta Honeybee Garden and Discovery Centre provides a serene atmosphere where visitors can learn about the vital role bees play in our ecosystem and sample locally sourced honey. Whether you’re seeking adventure, culture or relaxation, Hatta promises an unforgettable getaway.

The vast Arabian desert

The desert is an incredible destination for cooler temperatures while enjoying unique experiences. The Al Marmoom Bedouin Experience is a must-try attraction that offers a glimpse into the traditional Bedouin way of life. Visitors can enjoy camel rides, falconry shows, traditional cuisine, and stargazing in the clear desert sky.

For a breathtaking view of the desert, a hot air balloon ride is a once in a lifetime activity. Passengers can witness the stunning sunrise over the desert and see the vast expanse of sand dunes. Finally, the Al Qudra Love Lakes are a beautiful sight to behold. These interconnected lakes in the heart of the desert provide a serene atmosphere for visitors to relax and enjoy the natural beauty of the desert. Whether it’s for adventure, relaxation or exploration, the desert offers a range of experiences.

The Love Lake in Al Qudra, Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News

Adrenaline-fuelled fun

For those seeking an adrenaline rush, Dubai offers a plethora of options. The Dubai Autodrome provides an exciting opportunity to test your driving skills on the city’s only race track. With a range of experiences available, including go-karting and driving a sports car, this is the perfect place for thrill-seekers. Another option is Sky Dive Dubai, where guests can take the leap and experience the exhilarating sensation of freefalling through the sky.

For those who prefer an off-road adventure, a desert safari is a must-do activity. Experience the thrill of dune bashing as you drive through the desert in a 4x4 vehicle. With all these adrenaline-fueled activities on offer, Dubai is the perfect destination for a thrilling and unforgettable break.

Dubai Autodrome: For those seeking an adraneline rush. Image Credit: Supplied

Fun for the whole family

Dubai is rich in family-friendly activities that are sure to keep everyone entertained. Al Seef, a charming waterfront destination, features a picturesque boardwalk with traditional architecture and bustling markets. Families can enjoy a leisurely stroll and explore the shops, cafes, and restaurants. Safa Park is a tranquil green space in the heart of the city, ideal for a picnic, bike ride, or game of frisbee.

Al Seef is a popular destination for both residents and tourists. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Ripe Market, held at Dubai Festival City, is another fun family activity that offers fresh organic produce, food trucks, crafts, and entertainment. The market has something for everyone and is a great way to spend a relaxing day with the family. Families can also marvel at an epic fireworks display at Dubai Festival City, lighting up the sky.

Families can head to OliOli®, an experiential play museum, which is a perfect destination for little ones, offering family passes for up to ten members, providing an affordable way to have a great time. The museum is one of the favourite places for kids in the city, allowing them to have a blast while parents can spend quality time with their family.

Unique overnight stays

Dubai offers some unique overnight stays that provide the perfect space for a getaway. Hatta Campsite provides an authentic desert camping experience, with tents and trailers nestled amidst the rugged Hajar Mountains.

The Nest by Sonara is another unique lodging option, offering a luxurious and eco-friendly experience situated just outside the city. Terra Solis, on the other hand, provides a glamping experience like no other, offering luxurious safari tents equipped with all modern amenities. These unique accommodations offer a break from the traditional hotel experience and provide a unique way to enjoy Dubai’s stunning scenery and landscape.

Day out on the beach

Dubai’s beaches offer families another exciting way to enjoy a break. For those looking for a daycation experience, the Address Beach Resort is a great choice, with three swimming pools including the world’s tallest outdoor infinity pool, sun lounges on a white sandy beachfront, and a whole lot of fun for kids.

Beaches in Dubai are a huge draw as they have so much to offer to families. Image Credit: Supplied

Alternatively, people can head to the Centara Beach Resort Dubai for access to their water attractions and a superior room to freshen up. For families looking for a day trip, Al Mamzar Beach Park offers a choice of four beaches and plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained.

JBR Beach, the busiest in Dubai, has an abundance of restaurants, entertainment areas, and a fun wet play area for little water babies. For those seeking peace and quiet, Mercato Beach is a charming and peaceful spot with great views of the Burj Khalifa.