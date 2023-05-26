1. Overseas Hajj pilgrims urged to disclose possessions of over SR60,000
The limit includes foreign currencies, gifts, devices, jewellery and precious metals
2. Abu Dhabi: 14-year-old photographer is already an entrepreneur
Moosa Hafan wants to start a marketing agency in the UAE, by the time he’s 18
3. Guide: 24/7 shuttle bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi Airport
The bus ticket can be bought from the station itself
4. Devoted son wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw
Indian man had quit job at a bank in Dubai to go back home and take care of ailing parents
5. Seaworld Abu Dhabi ticket costs, location, experiences explained
The marine life theme park has world’s largest multi-species marine life aquarium