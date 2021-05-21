To encourage healthy living, Heartfulness Foundation has developed this comprehensive yoga programme in collaboration with AYUSH, SVYASA, Patanjali and AUI. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: As part of their mission to spread the benefits of yoga and breathwork, Heartfulness Foundation, Dubai, has initiated a ‘Yoga for Unity and Wellbeing’ programme that is free for all. This programme entails ‘100 Days of Yoga’, leading up to the International Day of Yoga on June 21, wherein participants can avail the benefits of yoga and meditation through the daily sessions designed to address the intricate internal issues of modern lifestyles. Those interested can avail the online sessions by registering on their website.

To encourage healthy living, Heartfulness Foundation has developed this comprehensive yoga programme in collaboration with AYUSH, SVYASA, Patanjali and AUI (Associations of Indian Universities). The United Nations supports and promotes this programme that started on March 14 and will continue until June 21.

Explaining the need for online sessions in times of this pandemic, Kamlesh Patel, a reonowed spiritual leader and president of the Hertfulness Foundation, said: “A healthy mind and a healthy body go together and it is vital to maintain this balance, especially during these uncertain times when everyone’s routines have been disrupted. Yoga makes effective use of breathwork, meditation, discipline and focus to help people feel better, streamline their thoughts, improve their sleep cycles, work their muscles and mind to help them lead better lives overall.”

A lot of restlessness, laziness, frustration, negativity, boredom and unhealthy habits have crept into people’s lives during this pandemic period where they’ve been stuck at home due to the lockdowns and social distancing measures. ‘100 Days of Yoga’ aims to cultivate the habit of yoga in people through its daily sessions that are held live and involve different experts from the world of spiritual healing, Ayurveda, yoga and more to help enlighten them and uncomplicate their bodies and minds added Patel, who is also lovingly addressed as “Daji” by the yoga practitioners at the foundation.