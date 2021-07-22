Abu Dhabi: The under-construction CSI Parish in Abu Dhabi got a generous donation of Dh500,000 from Yusuffali MA, the Lulu Group chairman.
Church of South India (CSI) formed in 1947 is the largest protestant and united national Church in India. The 15,000sqft project consisting of a church building and ancillary services is coming up at Abu Mureikha region on 4.37 acres of land allotted by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
The upcoming BAPS Hindu Temple is also in the vicinity.
A cheque for Dh500,000 was handed over by Yusuffali MA to Rev Lalji M. Philip, the Vicar of CSI Parish, in the virtual presence of Rt. Rev Dr Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian in a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi.
Speaking on the occasion, Father Lalji praised “the benevolence of UAE’s leadership in creating one of the most peaceful and tolerant countries in the world”. He added: “I also take this opportunity to thank the generous donation of Yusuffali MA, who has always been a great supporter of all our initiatives.”
The Foundation stone of this new CSI Parish was laid by UAE Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.
Yusuffali said: “UAE, home to more than 200 different nationalities and religions is a shining example of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence true to the vision of the founding father of the nation, Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, which is being championed by the leadership today. I am humbled and honoured to be a part of this great initiative.”
Read more
- Dubai Police emergency call centre received 1.2 million calls in second quarter of this year
- Dewa issues handbook on electricity and water conservation measures in Dubai
- Eid Al Adha 2021: Dubai’s frontline workers receive a pleasant surprise from Dubai Police
- Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution initiates measures to implement decision to pardon prisoners
The parish, expected to open later this year, can accommodate upto 750 worshippers.