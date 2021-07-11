Dubai: The UAE has a huge foreign workforce due to the country’s open policies and cosmopolitan community.
In general terms, all foreign employees wishing to work in Dubai must be employed by an approved licensed company and he/she must be issued with an entry permit for employment purposes.
But is there a minimum wage that must be paid to them?
Judge Dr Ali Mohammad Al Hosani from Dubai Labour Court says there is no minimum wage limit in the country.
“According to the Federal Labour Law, there is no minimum wage limit. Both parties who sign a work contract can agree to include a specified salary to the contract,” said Judge Dr Al Hosani.
As part of a Dubai Courts public awareness campaign, Al Hosani made this point clear in a video clip shared on its Twitter account.
“However, there are specific jobs related to private security under the supervision of Dubai Police, where the minimum wage is Dh1,200,” added Al Hosani.
The UAE Government portal (the official guide to living, working, visiting and investing in the UAE], provides details on the rules about safety and protection of employees of private sector and labourers.
For example, the mid-day break rule bans labourers from working outdoors directly under the sun during the afternoon in summer.
The UAE has passed several decrees to protect workers’ rights that cover recruitment, pay, housing and health. New labour reforms that took effect in the UAE on January 1, 2016 placed tremendous responsibility on employers for protecting workers. The new reforms focused on improving transparency of job terms and employment contracts, spelt out how contracts can be terminated and made it easier for workers to switch employers.