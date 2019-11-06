Officers greeted the Ruler of Dubai with a salute before his personal tour of the station

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was given a VIP tour of Dubai’s first Smart Police Station as he inspected facilities and services at the venue.

The Smart Station, located at Al Murraqabat Police Station, provides a range of fully automated services that is available to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, which does not rely on employees.

Sheikh Mohammed was welcomed at Al Murraqabat Police Station by Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri and senior officers of Dubai Police, including Lt Gen Dahi Khalfan Tamim, deputy chairman of police and public security in Dubai.

On his official Twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed said: “We have launched the first intelligent government service center... to provide 27 services to the public 24 hours a day... in seven languages... without any human intervention... greetings to Dubai Police... and a greeting to everyone who helps improve people's lives and make their requests more comfortable in the UAE.”

"We offer the world an advanced model for government operations that is based on meeting people's requests rapidly and efficiently with the help of advanced solutions. The world around us is changing rapidly and technology not only allows us to keep pace with these changes but also become a leader in its adoption. We are confident that we will be able to implement all our ambitious plans and strategies in this domain," said Sheikh Mohammed.

He praised the steady progress made by Dubai Police in improving the efficiency of its services, and stressed the importance of preparing and training policemen to be able to work efficiently in a smart environment so that a smooth transition can be ensured.

The Smart Police Station (SPS) is equipped with vandal-proof cameras with night vision, video and audio talk, remote monitor and broadcast, along with alarm integration. It also features various connection modes, including 4G LTE and WiFi.