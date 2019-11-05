Dubai

Al Muraqabbat police station, which has become the first station to transform into a smart police station (SPS), on Tuesday received His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who paid a visit to see the change.

Shaikh Mohammad said being a leader in shaping the future requires the country to harness advanced technologies and commended the role of smart technologies in improving the efficiency of government sectors, especially those that provide critical services like security.

“We offer the world a model for government operations that is based on meeting people’s requests rapidly and efficiently with the help of advanced solutions. The world around us is changing rapidly and technology not only allows us to keep pace with these changes, but also become a leader in its adoption. We are confident that we will be able to implement all our ambitious plans and strategies in this domain, That’s our target,” Shaikh Mohammad added.

His Highness, who was accompanied by Lt General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, deputy chairman of police and public security in Dubai, praised the steady progress made by Dubai Police in improving the efficiency of its services. He stressed the importance of preparing and training policemen to be able to work efficiently in a smart environment so that a smooth transition can be ensured.

Maj-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, briefed Shaikh Mohammad about the services provided in Al Muraqabbat police station which will provide 27 key services without any human intervention. The services include reporting of crimes, traffic incidents and community services. It will also provide 33 fully automated sub-services in seven languages as part of Dubai Police’s strategy to work 24/7.

“We have a plan to transform ordinary customer service centres to smart centres as part of Shaikh Mohammed’s vision to transform Dubai Government into a smart and forward-looking government. Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is closely following up on the implementation of the vision. The transformation is part of Dubai Plan 2021 and the strategic plan to make Dubai the smartest city in the world,” Maj Gen Al Merri said.

He said the plan seeks to reduce the number of customers who need to visit government service centres by 80 per cent and provide the highest level of services to people of determination.

Meanwhile, Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, assistant commander-in-chief for criminal investigation affairs, said that the transformation’s aim is to support the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence strategy to make it part of the government work and boost performance.

Brigadier Khalid Al Razooqi, director of AI department in Dubai Police, said the transformation of the Al Murraqabat Police Station into a Smart Police Station was achieved by re-engineering the station’s processes to provide services without any human intervention.

The 19 employees in the station were redeployed for other jobs as of Tuesday with the launch of the SPS.

How the service works

Brigadier Ali Ghanim, director of Al Muraqabbat police station, said customers can access the SPS system using their Emirates IDs. After their faces are scanned, they will receive a token.

“There are four closed rooms that offer smart services. Customers can interact with the operation room through screens. Two smart rooms allow customers to interact directly with officers in cases that require their presence. The rooms close automatically and nobody can see what happens inside,” Brig Ghanim said.

The station will also provide eight smart tablets for people of determination and other customers.