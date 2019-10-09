The new opening comes more than two years after Dubai’s first smart station

Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Interior inaugurated the new automated station at the Gitex Technology week on Wednesday Image Credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai’s first floating Smart Police Station (SPS), completely free from any human intervention will be opened in the middle of the sea on the World Islands.

Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Interior inaugurated the new automated station in Dubai during Gitex Technology week on Wednesday in presence of Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, commander in chief of Dubai police and other senior officers.

The new opening comes more than two years after Dubai’s first smart station was opened at City Walk.

The new station will help sea user and residence in the islands to enjoy key services, including reporting of crimes, traffic incidents and community services.