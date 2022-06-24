Abu Dhabi: The UAE today dispatched a plane carrying 30 tonnes of urgent food supplies to Afghanistan to alleviate the impact of the devastating earthquake that recently struck the southeastern part of the country.
The move is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to operate a relief air bridge for the people affected by the earthquake.
A powerful earthquake struck Afghanistan early on Wednesday, killing 1,500 people and injuring 2,000 more in one of the deadliest tremors in decades.
Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and Emirates Red Crescent, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, work on implementing the directives of the wise leadership of the UAE.
This joint relief aid among the Emirati humanitarian institutions underlines the UAE’s commitment to a humanitarian approach that enhances its relief response and meets the urgent needs of brotherly and friendly countries in need.