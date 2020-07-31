Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Friday sent 60 tonnes of medical supplies to Turkmenistan, part of 90 tonnes allocated to assist approximately 90,000 medical professionals there, as they work to contain the virus.
The move comes as part of the efforts to strengthen the capacity of the health sector in various countries to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commenting on the aid delivery, Abdulaziz Al Hashimi, Charge d’affaires of the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan, said: “The UAE and Turkmenistan enjoy strong bilateral relations. supported by the leadership of the two friendly countries.”
Building capacity
“The UAE hopes that the medical aid sent today will contribute towards increasing capacity among Turkmenistan’s medical professionals and offer additional protection as they fight COVID-19,” Al Hashimi added.
To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 1,248 tonnes of aid to 92 countries in need, supporting more than one million medical professionals in the process.