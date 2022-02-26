Ras Al Khaimah: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has emphasised that charitable initiatives reflect the humanitarian principles and deep-rooted values in Ras Al Khaimah society, the UAE and all those who are living on its land, and mirror the country’s cultural message based on tolerance and humanity.
Sheikh Saud bin Saqr made the remarks when he attended the launch of the charitable Terry Fox Run, organised at Al Qawasim Corniche, to support cancer research projects.
The charitable event witnessed the participation of a large number of all segments of the society.
The Ras Al Khaimah Ruler hailed the run’s noble values that seek to raise the society’s awareness on the significance of charitable initiatives.
The family fun run and walk was held under the patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, in cooperation with the Saqr bin Mohammed Qasimi Charity and Humanitarian Foundation.
Funds raised from the event will be donated to the UAE University in Al Ain for continuing Terry Fox-funded cancer research projects.