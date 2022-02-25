Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania and the Knowledge and Liberty Foundation in Haiti on being named the co-winners of the Sheikh Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.
King Abdullah and Queen Rania have been recognised for their efforts and role in entrenching the values of human fraternity, co-existence and love among peoples in the world.
The Knowledge and Liberty Foundation is recognised for its humanitarian role in serving society.