Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed during a telephone call with Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State, the bilateral strategic relations between the UAE and US and ways of further strengthening joint cooperation.
The two ministers also took stock of the latest regional and global developments and exchanged their views on them.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the depth of UAE-US’s strategic ties and the continuous cooperation and coordination between the two friendly countries for expanding prospects of joint cooperation in various fields to serve the mutual interests of the two countries and their people.