Abu Dhabi: The Federal National Council (FNC) has empowered Emiratis and engaged them in the UAE’s development and innumerable landmark accomplishments over the past 50 years, a top official has said on the 50th anniversary of the FNC’s establishment.

By doing so, the parliamentary body has helped fast-track the UAE’s progress and placed it among topmost nations in the world, added Abdul Rahman Al Owais. UAE Minister of Health and Prevention, and Minister of State for FNC Affairs.

The minister congratulated UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion, along with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates; the FNC Speaker, all other FNC members, and the team at the General Secretariat of the FNC.

Abdul Rahman Al Owais “The establishment of the FNC in 1972 came to reinforce the ‘Shura’ concept on which the UAE was founded, and that had helped establish a unique and close relationship between Their Highnesses, the Rulers of the Emirates, and their citizens. This relationship blossomed over the decades and grew to embody the noble values of patriotism and loyalty to our leadership, who has been dedicated, since the establishment of our Union, to listening to citizens’ concerns, taking the initiative to address their needs, and providing them with all resources and capabilities to empower them to advance to the highest ranks,” Al Owais explained.

Legislative functions

“The FNC itself was a major milestone in the UAE’s journey. Through its important supervisory and legislative functions, as well as its role as a fourth federal authority, it has firmly established itself as a partner for the government, supporting and guiding its efforts to drive social and economic development in the UAE. The FNC has since issued a series of calculated federal laws in line with the wise leadership’s aspirations for investing in national competencies,” he added.

The minister also reaffirmed the tremendous role that the FNC plays in safeguarding the UAE’s advancements over the past 50 years, as well as the part it will play in sustaining this journey towards success over the five decades ahead, leading up to the UAE Centennial 2071.

Influential partner

“The Federal National Council has expanded the role that the Emirati people play as an influential partner in the national decision-making process, which has set the stage for new and empowered generations to emerge and take the lead in the development of all sectors across the country,” Al Owais said.