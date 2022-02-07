Tel Aviv: Dr Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Federal National Council (FNC) Delegation currently visiting Israel, met with Yair Lapid, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs on Monday, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.
The Emirati delegation included FNC members Sarah Mohammed Falkinaz, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi and Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi.
During the meeting, both sides discussed enhancing their cooperation and highlighted the importance of the Abraham Accords signed by the UAE and Israel, which aim to ensure peace in the Middle East and denounce extremism and hatred through achieving economic prosperity and development in the region.
Dr Al Nuaimi affirmed the importance of parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.