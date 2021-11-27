Illustrative photo Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: The General Secretariat of the Supreme Legislation Committee (SLC) in the emirate of Dubai received a high-level delegation from the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council (FNC).

The FNC delegation was led by Dr Saif Almheiri, assistant secretary-general for legislation and oversight.

The two parties discussed the methodology adopted by the Government of Dubai in drafting and issuing legislation, in line with their shared commitment to build a legislative system that adheres to the best global practices, meets federal and local needs, and supports the development of Dubai and the UAE.

The meeting focused on the procedures adopted in the emirate of Dubai for developing effective, agile, and viable legislation capable of accommodating the rapid changes and future developments. The currently adopted procedures ensure the quality of legislation through a careful study of the legislative needs of government entities and a thorough assessment of the legislative impact.

Three stages

During a presentation, the FNC delegation learned about drafting and issuance of legislation as well as the three stages of enactment in Dubai. The stages comprise study, drafting, and issuance based on a mechanism designed to align the legislative system with the country’s development plans and preparations for the next 50 years.

Federal, local cooperation

Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC’s secretary-general, who welcomed the delegates, emphasised that effective communication between federal and local entities is vital to transforming and reshaping the future of a viable and balanced legislative system. He added that this approach is in line with the directives of the wise leadership to establish a proactive government and achieve economic prosperity and social welfare.

Ahmad bin Meshar Al Muhairi Image Credit: Supplied

“The meeting served as a strategic platform for discussing the processes adopted in preparing and issuing legislation in Dubai. We also explored various relevant mechanisms while talking about the future of the legislative system. The latter is of particular interest as it is necessary to advance the work of the government and better serve the people, in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” Al Muhairi said.

Legislative Museum