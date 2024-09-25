Washington: As part of his official visit to the United States, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with a number of US Senators. Topics of discussion included opportunities to develop UAE-US relations at various levels, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

In separate meetings with Senator Mark Warner, Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence; Senator Markwayne Mullin; Senator Joni Ernst; Senator Tom Cotton; and Senator John Thune, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pleasure at meeting the Senators and noted that the US Congress has always played a vital role in strengthening relations between the UAE and the US.

The UAE President emphasised that his visit comes in the context of a shared commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation and elevating these relations to serve the mutual interests of both countries, particularly in key areas such as the economy, trade and investment, climate action, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and sustainability. He highlighted that ties between the two countries are based on solid foundations of trust, mutual respect, and common interests, noting that the US remains a key ally of the UAE and has been a central tenet of its foreign policy for more than 50 years.

Sheikh Mohamed also pointed to the importance the UAE places on dialogue and consultation with the US regarding Middle Eastern issues, recognising the crucial role the US plays in supporting stability and peace in this strategically important part of the world. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to countering extremism, violence, and terrorism, and its willingness to work alongside the US in addressing these challenges.