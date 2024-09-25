Watch: UAE President meets with Emirati students and NASA graduates in Washington

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Emirati students studying at universities in the US, and Emirati astronauts Nora Al Matrooshi and Mohammad Al Mulla who recently graduated from NASA’s astronaut training programme. The meeting took place as part of His Highness' official visit to the United States.

During a reception held at the UAE Embassy in Washington, His Highness noted that he is always happy to meet with young Emiratis studying at leading institutions around the world. He enquired about the students’ wellbeing and progress, learned about their fields of specialisation, and emphasised the leadership's commitment to providing all necessary support to ensure their academic success.

