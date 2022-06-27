Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Mahamat Idriss Deby, Chad’s Transitional Military Council Leader.
During the meeting held at the Beach Palace, Deby offered his condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed on his election as President of the UAE, wishing him luck in leading the country to further progress and prosperity.
The two sides discussed bilateral relations and opportunities for promoting joint cooperation — especially in economic, investment and development fields, to achieve sustainable development goals and serve the mutual interests of the countries.
They also exchanged views on the latest developments related to regional and global issues of mutual concern.
Chad’s Transitional Military Council leader praised the development projects and qualitative charitable and humanitarian initiatives implemented and supported by the UAE, which aim to improve the lives of peoples around the world, especially in the African continent.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.