Abu Dhabi: Alya Mohammed Al Mehrezi, assistant undersecretary for Protocols Affairs Office at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation received a copy of the credentials of Tugay Tuncer, Ambassador Turkey to the UAE.
Al Mehrezi wished the ambassador success in performing his duties and enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Turkey.
The newly appointed envoy expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the UAE which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.