Passengers who are allowed to enter will have to be fully vaccinated (with a UAE-approved vaccine) and have a residency visa Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai has allowed holders of UAE residency visas stuck outside the country to return from certain nations if they have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced updates to Dubai’s travel protocols for inbound passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India, effective from Wednesday June 23.

Travel rules from India

With regard to travel from India, only passengers with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, are allowed to travel to Dubai. They should also present a negative test certificate from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure.

UAE nationals are exempted from this requirement. Only QR-coded negative PCR test certificates are accepted.

Furthermore, passengers from India are required to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours prior to departure to Dubai. They must also undergo another PCR test on arrival in Dubai. In addition, following arrival, passengers from India should undergo institutional quarantine until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours.

UAE citizens and diplomats are exempted from institutional quarantine.

Passengers from India are also required to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours prior to departure to Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

South Africa and Nigeria

The new protocols allow travellers from South Africa, who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine to enter Dubai. Passengers must present a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure to Dubai; UAE nationals are exempted from this PCR test requirement. Passengers must also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of final destinations.

For travellers from Nigeria, passengers must present a negative test result for a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure; UAE citizens are exempted from this requirement. The negative PCR test certificate should carry a QR Code and the test must have been conducted by labs approved by the Nigerian Government. Passengers must also undergo a PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Transit passengers should comply with entry protocols of final destinations.

Approved vaccines in the UAE

There are four vaccines in the UAE for use on eligible individuals against the COVID-19 infection: Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V and Oxford-AstraZeneca.