Dubai: The UAE is committed to play an active role in the international efforts to shape a better future for societies and people around the world through creating job opportunities and enhancing human resources’ contribution to a sustainable development cycle.

These views were expressed by Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation while delivering a speech at the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ meeting, which was held in India on Jluy 20-21.

“The UAE highly values engaging with the member states of the G20, as we want to become a part of the crucial role it plays in setting the global agenda for a better future for our communities,” he said.

Human resources' skills

“As we continue to witness an ever-changing pace of development and technological advancement, regulating employment and improving human resources’ skills have become increasingly imperative to our policies. In the UAE, we have ensured gig and platform workers are granted a similar level of coverage as their co-workers in traditional sectors, by obligating employers to offer them social protections as stated in our laws and legislations.”

The Minister further said: “We have obligated employers to provide insurance that covers workers’ entitlements; currently, 97% of workers in the private sector of the UAE, including those that work in gig and platform economy, are insured under this scheme.

“More than 70% of workers are also registered in the Unemployment Insurance Scheme, which provides temporary financial income for a period of three months to those who lose their jobs.

Social security

He said that the UAE’s social security schemes reflect a successful public-private partnership. Equally important to the UAE is its commitment to empower women and youth and enable their effective participation and inclusion in the labour market and the sustainable development of the country, he added.

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation applauded all G20 member states for “their dedication and commitment to the objectives and vision of the forum,” affirming the UAE’s preparedness and support in achieving these objectives to materialise a better future for societies.

G20