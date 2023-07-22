Dubai: The General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, in collaboration with Hatta Police Station, honoured Emirati citizen Rashid Al Hafiti and his family for their effective and continuous volunteering in all different events organised by Dubai Police.
Al Hafiti family were honoured by Brigadier Ahmed Yousef Al Mansouri, Deputy Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, in the presence of Colonel Abdullah Rashid Al Hafeet, Acting Director of Hatta Police Station; Lieutenant Colonel Rashid bin Markhan Al Ketbi, Head of the Criminal Records Section at Hatta Police Station; and Captain Ahmed Al Bahr, Director of the Community Relations at the General Department of Community Happiness.
Great gesture
Al Mansouri highlighted that honouring the Al Hafiti family was a gesture to appreciate their contributions to the events held by Dubai Police, such as the “Open Meeting”, which brought citizens and residents of Hatta together with Dubai Police leaders. Al Hafitis’s participation also involved volunteering in different activities organised as part of Dubai Police’s community-based initiative “Positive Spirit”, the Iftar meal distribution initiative during the holy month of Ramadan, the “Day of Tolerance” event, and many more.
Al Mansouri pointed out that Dubai Police are keen to honour all members of the community who volunteer constantly, confirming that volunteering is an essential part of the UAE culture and religion.
Al Mansouri confirmed that Dubai Police had recorded an increase in the number of volunteer hours and volunteers involved in implementing the force’s community initiatives.
Read More
- Here is what it takes to be a Dubai Police recruit
- Foggy morning in Abu Dhabi, hazy skies in Dubai, NCM issues alert
- NCM issued red and yellow alerts as fog envelops Abu Dhabi, Dubai, partly cloudy skies across the UAE, humid weather on Thursday
- Dubai Police’s ‘Zero Challenge’ against illegal massage services
Increasing numbers of volunteers
“Last year, there were 200,280 volunteer hours, with 17,892 internal volunteers from the Dubai Police participating. Meanwhile, the number of volunteer hours in 2021 was 180,510, with 17,318 volunteers participating in Dubai Police’s various community and social responsibility initiatives,” he concluded.