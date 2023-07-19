Dubai: UAE residents woke up to foggy conditions, especially in parts of Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM), issued a fog alert in parts of Abu Dhabi, warning residents of reduced visibility. Mist was reported in Al Razeen area of Abu Dhabi, and Sweihan area of Al Ain.
Such conditions are expected till 8:30am.
As for the rest of the day, skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny and partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected to appear over the east coast, in Fujairah, with a probability of some convective clouds formation by the afternoon.
Humidity is expected to increase by night and Thursday morning with a probability of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Al Ain. Drivers must be careful on the roads during those hours.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 49°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 26°C. Dubai is currently at 28°C with hazy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.