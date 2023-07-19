Dubai: Dubai Police has trained security guards and raised awareness of residents and shopkeepers in a ‘Zero Challenge’ initiative against illegal massage services.
The Al Rashidiya Police Station has been lauded for bolstering security in Dubai International City area.
Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, assistant commander-in-chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, has stated that Al Rashidiya Police Station, through its ‘Zero Challenge’ initiative, has successfully bolstered security efforts and prevented crime in the first quarter of this year, in addition to promoting security awareness.
This initiative, directed by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has demonstrated the strong performance and commitment of Dubai Police towards enhancing security, safety, and happiness of residents while providing top-tier security services that meet public needs as per the highest standards and practices.
During the first quarter of this year, the ‘Zero Challenge’ initiative covered the Dubai International City area, where it raised awareness of 65 commercial shops, trained 225 security guards, and raised awareness of occupants of 151 residential buildings about the dangers of illegal massage services.
“The multifaceted results and achievements of those working at Al Rashidiya Police Station have highlighted the strength of police performance,” said Major General Al Mansoori, who praised the significant role played by officers and staff in preserving security and safety by executing the “Zero Crime Challenge” campaign in the station’s jurisdiction.
Major General Al Mansoori stated that the station achieved high-performance indicators through analytical studies, security initiatives, and coordination with Dubai Police, various government departments, and the private sector.