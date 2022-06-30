Dubai: Dubai’s highly-anticipated summer shopping extravaganza is all set to return to the city with a whole new range of experiences like never before. Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) begins tomorrow with an exciting 25th milestone edition, packed with exclusive shopping deals, daily surprises, amazing family events and exhilarating entertainment from 1 July to 4 September.

Presented by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSS’ silver jubilee edition offers new surprises around every corner. Witness exciting new experiences, dazzling entertainment, sizzling sales, unbelievable offers and thrilling competitions to treat everyone in the family — there really is every reason to stay in Dubai this summer.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, DFRE, said: “Tomorrow, we will launch an exceptional edition of Dubai Summer Surprises in celebration of its silver jubilee, reflecting the vision of our wise leadership to continue cementing Dubai’s position as a global shopping and entertainment destination throughout the year. The 25th edition of DSS offers a range of distinctive experiences and exciting events, in addition to promotional offers. Residents and visitors will have the opportunity to experience the best Dubai has to offer, catering to different tastes and age groups. Our collaboration with our partners enables us to support and further develop the retail sector, to ensure its continued prosperity and to create many more memorable moments for everyone across the city.”

Sales and offers

The ‘25-Hour Sale’ will begin the 25th anniversary edition of DSS on 1 and 2 July. In association with Majid Al Futtaim malls, residents and visitors can visit Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem and City Center Al Shindagha to enjoy massive sales starting from 25 per cent and going all the way up to 90 per cent off.

Majid Al Futtaim SHARE rewards members can enter a raffle draw for the chance to win one million SHARE points. Become the 25 Hour Sale SHARE Millionaire by scanning the receipts from a purchase worth a minimum of Dh300 using the SHARE application. The lucky millionaire will be drawn on July 7.

Shoppers can look forward to massive discounts and deals at malls across Dubai from July 1 to September 4. Image Credit: Supplied

The DSS Sale Season from 1 July to 4 September is a 66-day-long period of great offers across over 800 brands in 3,500 outlets. Shoppers can avail 25 to 75 per cent off throughout the ten-week duration of the festival on global brands and local favourites alike.

Take advantage of a specially curated, exclusive flash sale on hotel stays, which will only be available for a limited time period of 24 hours on 1 and 2 July. The DSS ‘24-Hour Hotels Surprises’ includes unbeatable offers from 19 hotels around the city including Vida Creek Harbour Hotel, Vida Emirates Hills Hotel, Vida Downtown Dubai Hotel, The Address Sky View Hotel, The Address Fountain Views Hotel, The Address Downtown, The Address Dubai Marina, The Address Dubai Mall, The Address Boulevard Dubai, The Palace Downtown Dubai Hotel, Armani Hotel Dubai, Ibis One Central Hotel, Novotel World Trade Centre Dubai, Ibis World Trade Centre, Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, Edge Creekside Hotel, Jannah Hotels and Resorts Dubai Branch, Manzil Downtown Dubai and Atlantis The Palm Hotel and Resort.

Wake up every morning to a brand new surprise with the DSS Daily Surprises. From July 3 to July 27, 25 irresistible offers will be unveiled daily in celebration of the 25th edition of DSS, with each day’s offer only being revealed 24 hours ahead of time on DSS social media channels @CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai. Shoppers will want to be sure not to miss amazing daily deals across iconic sports, fashion, beauty, home and accessory brands, valid from 10am until stocks last.

The Dubai Mall, the world’s largest retail and entertainment destination, is marking the 25th anniversary of DSS with a spectacular line-up of events and initiatives. Visitors will have the chance to become a millionaire when spending Dh500 or more at The Dubai Mall. Every shopper can participate in a draw to win the ‘Biggest Deal of The Year — Dh1 Million Cash Prize’. The promotion will run from July 1 until September 4 with eight weekly draws to win Emaar Gift Cards worth Dh25,000 and in the final week of the campaign, there will be one winner of a million dirhams. Winners will be notified through their phone numbers and emails provided and announced @thedubaimall on Instagram.

Participate in the Eid Al Adha Grand Prize exclusively on www.idealz.com for a chance to win Dh1,000,000 cash when you spend Dh50 on the website or through the Idealz mobile application. In celebration of the silver jubilee of DSS, Idealz is also giving local and international shoppers the chance to win 1,000,000 Skywards Miles in partnership with Emirates Skywards, a brand-new Tesla Model Y, an apartment in Dubai and cash prizes of Dh100,000, Dh250,000 and Dh500,000, amongst a host of other prizes.

Make sure to visit DSS Omega Watch Week at Mall of the Emirates from July 1 to 10, a unique collection of Omega’s finest luxury watches and jewellery showcased to celebrate the DSS 25th anniversary. Enter into a prize draw when spending at the Rivoli Prestige store or activation stand. Twenty-four lucky entrants will win Dh5,000 worth of gift vouchers each, with two winners selected on weekdays and three over each weekend of the exhibition. One winner will win an amazing grand prize of an OMEGA watch worth an incredible Dh30,000.

Shop at all your favourite Oasis Mall stores and enjoy sales up to 75 per cent from July 1 to September 4. Stand a chance to win big with a spend of Dh200 or more at any Oasis Mall store, and become one of 25 lucky winners of 150,000 Shukrans each.

DSS will once again host the DSS Shop More and Save More with 1915 By Seddiqi & Sons promotion. Shoppers who buy one watch or accessory will receive 25 per cent off, and save 30 per cent when buying two or more.

Mall activities

Mercato Shopping Mall will host a unique summer experience for families. The streets will come alive with a lively Circus Fiesta that includes Moderna Circus, Mongolian Circus, European Circus, an engaging Comedy Street Show and more. Don’t miss the sheer joy of sliding inside the mall and become one of the lucky 25 instant winners. And that is not all; shoppers who spend Dh200 at any participating retail outlet at Mercato Shopping Mall or Town Centre stand a chance to win Dh10,000 weekly.

Mercato Shopping Mall will host a unique summer experience for families. The streets will come alive with a lively Circus Fiesta. Image Credit: Supplied

The record-breaking water and lights show, IMAGINE at Dubai Festival City Mall is an unmissable destination for visitors this year from 1 to 4 July. To mark 25 years of DSS, four different shows will take centre stage—The Pirates Tale, Hathi’s Garden, Stardancer and A Child’s Dream—as part of Summer ReIMAGINED. Through eye-catching bursts of water, fire, lights and lasers at the heart of Festival Bay, these special shows are free for everyone to enjoy. Dubai Festival City Mall will also host the Modesh Singalong Adventure from July 1-7. Share in the joy of Modesh and Dana exploring the city with songs to sing along to and dances to join in with.

Featuring an array of mouthwatering desserts made from tropical fruits, the Salt Pop Market is coming to City Centre Mirdif from 1 July until 31 August. This summer collaboration from beloved UAE home-grown venue Salt is a one-of-its-kind pop dessert concept.

Football enthusiasts who have shopped for Dh100 or more at City Walk can take part in digital competitions making use of the latest digital game technology and innovation. There’s a chance to choose from three licensed games — OXO, Break it Soccer and Heroes Vs Invaders and score points with the soft balls provided. Visitors can also enjoy the set-up of Xbox stations for some football themed video gaming. Those looking for live entertainment can catch the break dance and b-boy performances every Friday, plus sets from Arab Champion freestyler Yousef Ayman every Saturday.

Music entertainment

Enjoy the DSS opening weekend with an incredible live performance by former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson on his Walls World Tour at the Coca-Cola arena on July 2.

Head over to The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, to see Boeing Boeing for some fun-loving live entertainment from 1 to 3 July. Doors open at 7:30pm and the show begins at 9pm. Make sure to sign up early to avail tickets at the reduced price of Dh80.

There is also a chance to catch Wish Upon A Star by Fly High Fitness in its second returning showcase on Sunday, July 3, at The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates. This breathtaking performance crosses genres, blending dance, musical theatre, gymnastics and martial arts. Tickets start at Dh95 for matinee and evening performances at 2pm and 7pm. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.

Visitors can also take part in colourful parades across various malls including the 25th Anniversary Silver Parade at Dubai Festival City Mall and Mall of the Emirates, or the Carnival Parade at City Centre Mirdif, Ibn Battuta and Al Khawaneej Walk.

Lighting installations

Take in the joy of the DSS season with the delightful ambiance and lighting installations throughout the city. Enjoy the sights of the light structures and artistic installations in Dubai’s favourite shopping centres, such as the Cooler than Ever photo booth at DFCM and Ibn Battuta Mall, the colourful free-standing art installation in City Centre Mirdif and DIFC, and the intricate hut structure in Mall of the Emirates. Keep a special eye out for Dubai’s beloved characters Modesh and Dana at locations across the city.

Modesh World

The 22nd edition of Modesh World makes a grand return to the Dubai World Trade Centre, at Sheikh Saeed Halls 1, 2, 3 and the Arena on July 1, until August 28. Visit one of the largest indoor entertainment events in the region and experience a wide range of retail and F&B pop-ups and engaging activities for the whole family, all in an immersive theme park experience.

The 22nd edition of Modesh World makes a grand return to the Dubai World Trade Centre, at Sheikh Saeed Halls 1, 2, 3 and the Arena on July 1, until August 28. Image Credit: Supplied

Sama Dubai will be filming live at the opening of Modesh World on July 1. Don’t miss out on this special show, packed with games and competitions and a chance to win great prizes. The exciting lineup includes performances from Dan Bolton, a dance party, a special celebration show and a chance to meet Dubai’s favourite characters, Modesh and Dana, in person. All visitors to Modesh World on the opening day can enjoy 25 per cent off all rides, games, and retail.

Movie bonanza

This year’s special edition of DSS Movie Magic at Reel Cinemas gives movie lovers the opportunity to spend specially themed family cinema nights, summer screenings and other exciting offers. From a romantic date night at the movies, to fun screenings with friends, there’s an offer for everyone. The young ones can also dress up as their favourite movie character to watch the film for free. Don’t miss the special guest appearances by the iconic duo Modesh and Dana.

Movie goers can also win exciting scratch and win gifts with purchases of Dh150 on food and beverages at Reel Cinemas locations across The Dubai Mall, The Spring Souk, Dubai Marina Mall, The Pointe and the Jebel Ali Recreation Club. Catch the classics and screenings of your favourite movies such as Alien, Back to the Future 1, 2 and 3, Hook, Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, and more.

Watch the Reel Cinemas social media page for a contest taking place from July 1 to 31. Share your Reel Cinemas experience with tag @reelcinemas and #ReelDSS2022 and win tickets to the movie premieres of Behabek and 2amohom, as well as get a chance to meet one of the stars in person.

Shop and win

Throughout the summer — all the way to September 25 — citizens, residents and visitors will have the chance to take home their own 2022 Mercedes-Benz A 200 and Dh25,000 in cash. Taking part in the Mercedes Mega Raffle is easy — tickets are available for Dh150 across ENOC and EPPCO petrol stations, ZOOM stores, select shopping malls across Dubai and online at www.idealz.com.

Head over to Jumbo Electronics during Mobile Fest until July 17 and get a chance to win 15 PlayStation 5’s with the purchase of a smartphone. Customers become eligible for the raffle draw when buying a smartphone of Dh500 and more. The raffle winner will be announced at the end of the promotion period.

Rewards programme

Download the Yes Rewards application and register to win 500 points instantly, courtesy of Yes Rewards and Dubai Summer Surprises. Customers can also participate in a raffle draw for up to 5 million points throughout DSS with five lucky winners taking home 1 million points each. To take part, simply link any fuel purchase at ENOC to YES and then make another transaction at participating brands such as Zoom, Autopro and Tasjeel.

Celebrate Eid Al Adha

Throughout Eid Al Adha, more than 20 participating malls will be giving shoppers the chance to win 46 prizes with a total value of Dh200,000. Three raffle draws will take place daily with three categories, Blue raffle to win Dh3,000 prize when spending a minimum of Dh100, Red raffle to win Dh5,000 when spending Dh250, and Yellow raffle to win Dh10,000 when spending Dh350 or more. All participants of the Eid Al Adha raffle can double their chances at winning by entering into the DSS raffle draw on July 17.

The partners