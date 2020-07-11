Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s new Cabinet ministers took their oaths virtually before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was present during the swearing-in ceremony.
On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid said: “Today, I have attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet ministers. The UAE government is entering a new phase and we are betting on such a work team to cross the next 50 years.”
“With the support of my brother Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, the UAE government has been very fast in responding to the new global changes. We are among the top countries in the world in terms of quickly understanding surrounding challenges, taking proper decisions and resetting our priorities,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said: “The UAE has entered a new phase of vitality and effectiveness in the government work led by my brother Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid. The UAE has always been proactive in dealing with transformations with creative thinking and forward-looking visions. My best wishes for the new government team that took the oath today to serve the UAE and its people”.
Earlier last week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced the merger of ministries and departments in a Cabinet reshuffle to create a more agile government.
The new structure includes the closure of 50 per cent of government services centres and their transformation into digital platforms within two years, and the mergers of around 50 percent of federal authorities with other authorities or ministries, in addition to the appointments of new ministers of state and CEOs of specialised sectors.
The new ministries include the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which will develop the country’s industrial sector. Three ministers will also be appointed under the Ministry of Economy, as well as a Minister of State for Digital Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Remote Work Applications while a UAE Government Media Office will be established.
The new structure of the government includes the merger of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Infrastructure to become the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the merger of the National Media Council, NMC, and the Federal Youth Authority to the Ministry of Culture, the merger of the General Pension and Social Security Authority and the Ministry of Community Development, the merger of the National Qualifications Authority and the Ministry of Education, and the merger of the Insurance Authority and the Securities and Commodities Authority.
The new UAE Government structure is as follows
- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense
- Lt. General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior
- Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs
- Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Cabinet Member and Minister of Finance
- Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
- Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence
- Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Cabinet Member and Minister of CaBinet Affairs and the Future
- Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs
- Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Bin Nasser Al Owais, Cabinet Member, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs
- Dr. Anwar Bin Mohammad Gargash, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs
- Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Financial Affairs
- Reem Bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for International Cooperation
- Suhail Bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
- Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Climate Change and the Environment
- Dr. Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Cabinet Member and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology
- Sultan Bin Saeed Al Badi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Justice
- Hussain Bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Education
- Mohammed Bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Defence Affairs
- Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Youth
- Jameela Bint Salem Al Muheiri, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Public Education
- Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, Cabinet Member and Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation
- Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Cabinet Member and Minister of Community Development
- Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy
- Dr. Maitha Bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State
- Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs
- Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade
- Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future
- Shamma Bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs
- Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State
- Mariam Bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of State for Food and Water Security
- Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology
- Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications
- Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State CEOs of UAE Government
- Mohammed Sultan Al Obaidli, Head of Legal Affairs
- Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security
- Saeed Al-Attar, Head of Government Media Office
- Huda Al Hashemi, Head of Government Strategy and Innovation
- Hamad Al-Mansoori, Head of the Digital Government
- Mohammed Bin Taleya, Head of Government Services