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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid issues law establishing Dubai Longevity Authority

The new health body will be chaired by Sheikh Hamdan

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid issues law establishing Dubai Longevity Authority

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Law No. (17) of 2026 to establish the Dubai Longevity Authority (DLA). The new entity is tasked with positioning the emirate as the world's foremost hub for regulated longevity, wellness and advanced healthcare, and with opening up channels for investment in the sector.

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Under Decree No. (14) of 2026, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, will serve as President of the DLA. His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has been named its Chairman under Decree No. (15) of 2026.

Built on advanced innovation, strong governance and strategic partnerships, the authority is designed to advance the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and the Dubai Social Agenda 33. These initiatives aim, respectively, to rank Dubai among the world's top three cities for quality of life and to secure a leading position in healthy life expectancy.

Sheikh Mohammed said: "The true wealth of nations lies in their people, and our greatest investment has always been in their health, quality of life, and ability to contribute, create and innovate. Our vision is for Dubai to be at the forefront of shaping the future of healthcare by harnessing life sciences, biotechnology and medical innovation to develop new solutions that enhance quality of life and advance human health. We firmly believe that every scientific breakthrough should deliver tangible benefits to people's lives, and that serving humanity will always remain the ultimate purpose of every investment in science, knowledge and innovation."

"Our ambition is for Dubai to become the world's leading hub for longevity, wellness and advanced healthcare, and to set new global benchmarks in health and quality of life. Dubai will continue to attract the world's brightest minds across industries, fostering innovation and nurturing top talent to advance medicine, wellness, and transformative life-enhancing technologies," His Highness added.

The DLA's remit is to build and run a science-led, risk-proportionate regulatory framework for longevity-related therapies and innovations. It will license and oversee the full value chain, spanning research and development, clinical trials, manufacturing, delivery and patient clinics.

The authority has been launched in coordination with key government bodies, among them the Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Health, Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Future Foundation, and will hold its work to the highest international standards to ensure excellence and compliance across the sector.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: "The Longevity, Wellness and Advanced Health Sector is one of the fastest-growing economic frontiers in the world and we are positioning Dubai to capture the possibilities it presents under the vision of our leadership to send a powerful message about the emirate's role in shaping the future of advanced healthcare.

"The establishment of the Dubai Longevity Authority will offer regulatory certainty across the entire value chain, from R&D and clinical trials through to manufacturing, delivery, and patient care. What we are building is a sophisticated, sovereign market for advanced therapeutic products and services. It is one that will attract investment, industrial capability, and specialised talent, and facilitate the real transfer of technology and business models into the economy. This will not only support the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, but also allow Dubai to lead the way in breakthrough therapies that extend lifespan and healthspan, ultimately improving quality of life for all."

The DLA will also draw up and deliver a strategy to bring together advanced therapies, preventive interventions, clinical innovations, ethical practice and ongoing progress. Its priorities will include creating frameworks for safe experimentation and growth, tapping expertise from across the globe, attracting and investing in high-potential companies, and fostering collaboration and dialogue through international events.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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