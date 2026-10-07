GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Sheikh Hamdan honours winners of third Create Apps Championship

Initiative draws 15,000 entries from 153 countries and helps launch over 140 apps

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday honoured the winners of the third edition of the ‘Create Apps Championship’.

 In a post on his X account, Sheikh Hamdan wrote: “Today, we honoured the winners of the third edition of the ‘Create Apps Championship’. Over three editions, the initiative has attracted more than 15,000 entries from 153 countries, helped develop 1,700 innovative prototypes, and supported the launch of more than 140 applications across vital and future-focused sectors."

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The Dubai Crown Prince highlighted that ideas and talent from around the world have come together in Dubai, where innovators can access the support and investment needed to turn their ideas into impact.

“We also launched the ‘AI Agents Championship, further advancing Dubai’s leadership in the use of AI to deliver faster, easier and more efficient services. We invite innovators worldwide to share their ideas, and look forward to the fresh thinking, smart solutions and lasting impact they will bring,” Sheikh Hamdan added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Dubai longevity strategy targets Dh35 billion boost

2m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Hamdan forms board of Hamdan Bin Rashid foundation

1m read
The Zanzibar village will provide education and training opportunities designed to help beneficiaries build more secure futures and support a dignified life.

Sheikh Hamdan unveils second Rashid Village in Zanzibar

1m read
Sheikh Hamdan shares dramatic sea adventure

Sheikh Hamdan shares dramatic sea adventure

2m read