Initiative draws 15,000 entries from 153 countries and helps launch over 140 apps
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday honoured the winners of the third edition of the ‘Create Apps Championship’.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Hamdan wrote: “Today, we honoured the winners of the third edition of the ‘Create Apps Championship’. Over three editions, the initiative has attracted more than 15,000 entries from 153 countries, helped develop 1,700 innovative prototypes, and supported the launch of more than 140 applications across vital and future-focused sectors."
The Dubai Crown Prince highlighted that ideas and talent from around the world have come together in Dubai, where innovators can access the support and investment needed to turn their ideas into impact.
“We also launched the ‘AI Agents Championship, further advancing Dubai’s leadership in the use of AI to deliver faster, easier and more efficient services. We invite innovators worldwide to share their ideas, and look forward to the fresh thinking, smart solutions and lasting impact they will bring,” Sheikh Hamdan added.