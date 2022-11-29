Sharjah: Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has pardoned 333 prisoners from Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah ahead of 51st UAE National Day.
The pardoned inmates have met all conditions of pardon.
read more
- UAE President orders release of 1,530 prisoners ahead of 51st National Day
- Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 1040 inmates ahead of UAE National Day
- Ajman Ruler pardons 111 prisoners ahead of UAE's 51st National Day
- Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 417 prisoners ahead of UAE's 51st National Day
- Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler pardons prisoners ahead of UAE's 51st National Day
On this occasion, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, appreciated the Sharjah Ruler's generous gesture which reflects his keenness to keep maintain families' cohesion and stability.