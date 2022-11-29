His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah
Sharjah: Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has pardoned 333 prisoners from Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah ahead of 51st UAE National Day.

The pardoned inmates have met all conditions of pardon.

On this occasion, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, appreciated the Sharjah Ruler's generous gesture which reflects his keenness to keep maintain families' cohesion and stability.