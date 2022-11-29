Umm Al Qaiwain: Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered the release of a number of prisoners, serving various jail sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the emirate, ahead of the UAE's 51st Union Day.
All the pardoned prisoners demonstrated good conduct during their sentences.
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain expressed his best wishes to the prisoners and his hopes that they will use this opportunity to integrate positively back into society.
This step comes as part of Sheikh Saud’s efforts to allow pardoned inmates to start a new life and bring about joy to their families.