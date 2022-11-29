Dubai: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has ordered the release of 1,040 inmates of Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments ahead of the UAE’s 51st National Day.
On this occasion, the Attorney General of Dubai His Excellency Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s order to pardon the prisoners reflects his keenness to give the convicted inmates a chance to start a new life and alleviate their families’ hardship, as well as provide them the opportunity to reintegrate into society. He said the gesture also reflects one of the UAE’s key national values of tolerance.
Al Humaidan said Dubai Public Prosecution has started coordinating with Dubai Police to implement the order.