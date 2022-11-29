Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 1,530 prisoners across the country on the occasion of the UAE’s 51st National Day celebrations. Sheikh Mohamed also pledged to settle their debts.
The move comes as part of the President’s keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has also pardoned 333 prisoners from Punitive and Correctional Institution in Sharjah ahead of 51st UAE National Day. The inmates have met all conditions of pardon.