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Sharjah mosques to hold rain prayers on Friday

Rain prayers to be performed at all mosques across emirate before regular prayers

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sharjah mosques to hold Salaat Al Istisqaa rain prayers at 11:38am Friday, following UAE President's directive for nationwide rainfall supplication.
Sharjah mosques to hold Salaat Al Istisqaa rain prayers at 11:38am Friday, following UAE President's directive for nationwide rainfall supplication.
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Dubai: Mosques across Sharjah will perform special prayers for rain at 11:38am on Friday, the emirate's Department of Islamic Affairs announced on Thursday.

The prayer, known as Salaat Al Istisqaa, will be held at all mosques in the emirate where Friday prayers are performed.

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The department said the prayers would be held in accordance with the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and in response to the directive of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed had directed that rain prayers be performed across the UAE on Friday, 30 minutes before the regular Friday prayer.

Salaat Al Istisqaa is a special Islamic prayer performed to seek rainfall and divine mercy, traditionally accompanied by supplication and repentance.

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Sharjah

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